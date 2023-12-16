Saturday's game between the St. John's Red Storm (6-3) and Fordham Rams (5-5) at Madison Square Garden has a projected final score of 79-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored St. John's, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 3:30 PM ET on December 16.

Based on our computer prediction, Fordham projects to cover the 13.5-point spread in its matchup versus St. John's. The over/under has been set at 148.5, and the two teams are projected to fall short of that total.

St. John's vs. Fordham Game Info & Odds

St. John's vs. Fordham Score Prediction

Prediction: St. John's 79, Fordham 67

Spread & Total Prediction for St. John's vs. Fordham

Pick ATS: Fordham (+13.5)



Fordham (+13.5) Pick OU: Under (148.5)



St. John's has put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Fordham is 2-5-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Red Storm are 6-3-0 and the Rams are 5-2-0. The two teams average 152.9 points per game, 4.4 more points than this matchup's total.

St. John's Performance Insights

The Red Storm are outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game with a +84 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.3 points per game (76th in college basketball) and give up 71.0 per contest (184th in college basketball).

St. John's wins the rebound battle by 8.7 boards on average. It records 41.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 29th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.1 per outing.

St. John's hits 8.4 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball) while shooting 35.7% from deep (104th in college basketball). It is making 1.7 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.7 per game while shooting 37.7%.

The Red Storm's 97.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 127th in college basketball, and the 86.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 93rd in college basketball.

St. John's and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Red Storm commit 12.4 per game (228th in college basketball) and force 12.9 (122nd in college basketball action).

Fordham Performance Insights

The Rams have a +41 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.1 points per game. They're putting up 72.6 points per game, 239th in college basketball, and are allowing 68.5 per contest to rank 123rd in college basketball.

Fordham wins the rebound battle by 2.0 boards on average. It records 38.5 rebounds per game, 99th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 36.5.

Fordham hits 1.9 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.3 (203rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.4.

Fordham has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 13.7 per game (312th in college basketball) while forcing 15.7 (19th in college basketball).

