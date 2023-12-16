Saturday's game features the St. John's Red Storm (6-3) and the Fordham Rams (5-5) matching up at Madison Square Garden in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 79-67 win for heavily favored St. John's according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:30 PM ET on December 16.

Based on our computer prediction, Fordham is a good bet to cover the spread, which is listed at 13.5. The two teams are projected to come in below the 148.5 total.

St. John's vs. Fordham Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: St. John's -13.5

St. John's -13.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): St. John's -1000, Fordham +600

St. John's vs. Fordham Score Prediction

Prediction: St. John's 79, Fordham 67

Spread & Total Prediction for St. John's vs. Fordham

Pick ATS: Fordham (+13.5)



Fordham (+13.5) Pick OU: Under (148.5)



St. John's record against the spread so far this season is 4-5-0, and Fordham's is 2-5-0. The Red Storm are 6-3-0 and the Rams are 5-2-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams average 152.9 points per game, 4.4 more points than this matchup's total.

St. John's Performance Insights

The Red Storm average 80.3 points per game (76th in college basketball) while allowing 71.0 per outing (184th in college basketball). They have a +84 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.3 points per game.

St. John's pulls down 41.8 rebounds per game (28th in college basketball) while conceding 33.1 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 8.7 boards per game.

St. John's knocks down 8.4 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents (6.7).

The Red Storm average 97.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (127th in college basketball), and allow 86.1 points per 100 possessions (93rd in college basketball).

St. John's forces 12.9 turnovers per game (121st in college basketball) while committing 12.4 (227th in college basketball action).

Fordham Performance Insights

The Rams put up 72.6 points per game (239th in college basketball) while giving up 68.5 per contest (122nd in college basketball). They have a +41 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The 38.5 rebounds per game Fordham accumulates rank 99th in the nation, 2.0 more than the 36.5 its opponents grab.

Fordham makes 7.3 three-pointers per game (202nd in college basketball) while shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc (271st in college basketball). It is making 1.9 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.4 per game at 32.9%.

Fordham has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 13.7 per game (312th in college basketball) while forcing 15.7 (20th in college basketball).

