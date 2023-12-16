Saturday's game at Madison Square Garden has the St. John's Red Storm (6-3) squaring off against the Fordham Rams (5-5) at 3:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 79-67 win, as our model heavily favors St. John's.

Based on our computer prediction, Fordham should cover the spread, which currently sits at 13.5. The two teams are projected to go under the 150.5 total.

St. John's vs. Fordham Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: St. John's -13.5

St. John's -13.5 Point Total: 150.5

150.5 Moneyline (To Win): St. John's -1000, Fordham +600

St. John's vs. Fordham Score Prediction

Prediction: St. John's 79, Fordham 67

Spread & Total Prediction for St. John's vs. Fordham

Pick ATS: Fordham (+13.5)



Fordham (+13.5) Pick OU: Under (150.5)



St. John's has a 4-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Fordham, who is 2-5-0 ATS. The Red Storm have gone over the point total in six games, while Rams games have gone over five times. The teams score 152.9 points per game, 2.4 more points than this matchup's total.

St. John's Performance Insights

The Red Storm have a +84 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.3 points per game. They're putting up 80.3 points per game to rank 76th in college basketball and are giving up 71 per outing to rank 184th in college basketball.

St. John's ranks 28th in the country at 41.8 rebounds per game. That's 8.7 more than the 33.1 its opponents average.

St. John's makes 8.4 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball) while shooting 35.7% from deep (104th in college basketball). It is making 1.7 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.7 per game while shooting 37.7%.

The Red Storm score 97.4 points per 100 possessions (127th in college basketball), while allowing 86.1 points per 100 possessions (93rd in college basketball).

St. John's forces 12.9 turnovers per game (121st in college basketball) while committing 12.4 (227th in college basketball action).

Fordham Performance Insights

The Rams put up 72.6 points per game (239th in college basketball) while giving up 68.5 per outing (122nd in college basketball). They have a +41 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.1 points per game.

Fordham ranks 99th in the country at 38.5 rebounds per game. That's two more than the 36.5 its opponents average.

Fordham hits 7.3 three-pointers per game (202nd in college basketball), 1.9 more than its opponents. It shoots 31.1% from beyond the arc (271st in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 32.9%.

Fordham has committed two fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13.7 (312th in college basketball) while forcing 15.7 (20th in college basketball).

