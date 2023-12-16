Saturday's contest at Madison Square Garden has the St. John's Red Storm (6-3) squaring off against the Fordham Rams (5-5) at 3:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 79-68 victory, as our model heavily favors St. John's.

The game has no set line.

St. John's vs. Fordham Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

St. John's vs. Fordham Score Prediction

Prediction: St. John's 79, Fordham 68

Spread & Total Prediction for St. John's vs. Fordham

Computer Predicted Spread: St. John's (-11.2)

St. John's (-11.2) Computer Predicted Total: 146.2

St. John's has a 4-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Fordham, who is 2-5-0 ATS. A total of six out of the Red Storm's games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Rams' games have gone over.

St. John's Performance Insights

The Red Storm outscore opponents by 9.3 points per game (scoring 80.3 points per game to rank 76th in college basketball while allowing 71 per outing to rank 186th in college basketball) and have a +84 scoring differential overall.

St. John's wins the rebound battle by 8.7 boards on average. It collects 41.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 27th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.1 per contest.

St. John's connects on 8.4 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball) while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc (103rd in college basketball). It is making 1.7 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.7 per game while shooting 37.7%.

The Red Storm average 97.4 points per 100 possessions (127th in college basketball), while allowing 86.1 points per 100 possessions (90th in college basketball).

St. John's and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Red Storm commit 12.4 per game (228th in college basketball) and force 12.9 (119th in college basketball play).

