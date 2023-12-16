How to Watch St. John's vs. Fordham on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. John's Red Storm (6-3) square off against the Fordham Rams (5-5) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
St. John's vs. Fordham Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
St. John's Stats Insights
- The Red Storm are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Rams allow to opponents.
- In games St. John's shoots better than 41.9% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Rams are the 99th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Red Storm sit at 28th.
- The 80.3 points per game the Red Storm put up are 11.8 more points than the Rams allow (68.5).
- When St. John's totals more than 68.5 points, it is 5-3.
St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- St. John's averaged 77.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 75.6 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of two points per contest.
- The Red Storm allowed 70 points per game last season in home games, which was 12.8 fewer points than they allowed in road games (82.8).
- St. John's made 6.3 threes per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.7% points better than it averaged on the road (5.1 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).
St. John's Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ West Virginia
|W 79-73
|WVU Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|Sacred Heart
|W 85-50
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/10/2023
|Boston College
|L 86-80
|Barclays Center
|12/16/2023
|Fordham
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/20/2023
|Xavier
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|XL Center
