The St. John's Red Storm (6-3) square off against the Fordham Rams (5-5) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

St. John's vs. Fordham Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

St. John's Stats Insights

  • The Red Storm are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Rams allow to opponents.
  • In games St. John's shoots better than 41.9% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
  • The Rams are the 99th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Red Storm sit at 28th.
  • The 80.3 points per game the Red Storm put up are 11.8 more points than the Rams allow (68.5).
  • When St. John's totals more than 68.5 points, it is 5-3.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • St. John's averaged 77.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 75.6 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of two points per contest.
  • The Red Storm allowed 70 points per game last season in home games, which was 12.8 fewer points than they allowed in road games (82.8).
  • St. John's made 6.3 threes per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.7% points better than it averaged on the road (5.1 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. John's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 @ West Virginia W 79-73 WVU Coliseum
12/6/2023 Sacred Heart W 85-50 Carnesecca Arena
12/10/2023 Boston College L 86-80 Barclays Center
12/16/2023 Fordham - Madison Square Garden
12/20/2023 Xavier - Carnesecca Arena
12/23/2023 @ UConn - XL Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.