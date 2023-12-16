The St. John's Red Storm (6-3) square off against the Fordham Rams (5-5) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

St. John's vs. Fordham Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: FOX Sports Networks

St. John's Stats Insights

The Red Storm are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Rams allow to opponents.

In games St. John's shoots better than 41.9% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Rams are the 99th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Red Storm sit at 28th.

The 80.3 points per game the Red Storm put up are 11.8 more points than the Rams allow (68.5).

When St. John's totals more than 68.5 points, it is 5-3.

St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

St. John's averaged 77.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 75.6 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of two points per contest.

The Red Storm allowed 70 points per game last season in home games, which was 12.8 fewer points than they allowed in road games (82.8).

St. John's made 6.3 threes per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.7% points better than it averaged on the road (5.1 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).

St. John's Upcoming Schedule