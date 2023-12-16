The Fordham Rams (5-5) play the St. John's Red Storm (6-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. It starts at 3:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the St. John's vs. Fordham matchup.

St. John's vs. Fordham Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

St. John's vs. Fordham Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

St. John's vs. Fordham Betting Trends

St. John's is 4-5-0 ATS this season.

In the Red Storm's nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Fordham has covered twice in seven chances against the spread this year.

The Rams and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of seven times this season.

St. John's Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+12500), St. John's is 44th in the country. It is far below that, 87th, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Red Storm have experienced the -biggest change this season, dropping from +6000 at the beginning to +12500.

St. John's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.8%.

