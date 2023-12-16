The Fordham Rams (5-5) play the St. John's Red Storm (6-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. It starts at 3:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the St. John's vs. Fordham matchup.

St. John's vs. Fordham Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. John's vs. Fordham Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total St. John's Moneyline Fordham Moneyline
BetMGM St. John's (-13.5) 148.5 -1000 +600 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel St. John's (-14.5) 148.5 -1600 +860 Bet on this game at FanDuel

St. John's vs. Fordham Betting Trends

  • St. John's is 4-5-0 ATS this season.
  • In the Red Storm's nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
  • Fordham has covered twice in seven chances against the spread this year.
  • The Rams and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of seven times this season.

St. John's Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +12500
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+12500), St. John's is 44th in the country. It is far below that, 87th, according to computer rankings.
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Red Storm have experienced the -biggest change this season, dropping from +6000 at the beginning to +12500.
  • St. John's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.8%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.