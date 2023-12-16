Saturday's contest that pits the Villanova Wildcats (6-4) versus the St. John's Red Storm (5-6) at Madison Square Garden has a projected final score of 64-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Villanova, who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Game time is at 6:00 PM on December 16.

The Red Storm are coming off of a 55-44 win over Rhode Island in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

St. John's (NY) vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

St. John's (NY) vs. Villanova Score Prediction

Prediction: Villanova 64, St. John's (NY) 59

Other Big East Predictions

St. John's (NY) Schedule Analysis

When the Red Storm beat the Rhode Island Rams, the No. 96 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 55-44 on December 10, it was their signature victory of the year so far.

St. John's (NY) has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (two).

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Red Storm are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 49th-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

St. John's (NY) 2023-24 Best Wins

55-44 at home over Rhode Island (No. 96) on December 10

67-47 at home over Manhattan (No. 181) on November 19

71-49 at home over Loyola (MD) (No. 311) on November 29

50-40 on the road over Marist (No. 325) on December 2

81-44 at home over LIU (No. 355) on November 6

St. John's (NY) Leaders

Unique Drake: 19.5 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 47.9 3PT% (34-for-71)

19.5 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 47.9 3PT% (34-for-71) Jillian Archer: 10.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 BLK, 58.1 FG%

10.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 BLK, 58.1 FG% Ber'Nyah Mayo: 10.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.2 FG%, 15.2 3PT% (5-for-33)

10.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.2 FG%, 15.2 3PT% (5-for-33) Skye Owen: 7.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

7.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27) Amber Brown: 2.9 PTS, 36.0 FG%

St. John's (NY) Performance Insights

The Red Storm have a +52 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.8 points per game. They're putting up 60.3 points per game to rank 277th in college basketball and are allowing 55.5 per outing to rank 48th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.