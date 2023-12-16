St. John's (NY) vs. Villanova December 16 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Villanova Wildcats (5-1) face a fellow Big East opponent, the St. John's Red Storm (4-5), on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET.
St. John's (NY) vs. Villanova Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
St. John's (NY) Players to Watch
- Jillian Archer: 11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Unique Drake: 19.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ber'Nyah Mayo: 10.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Skye Owen: 6.9 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amber Brown: 2.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Villanova Players to Watch
