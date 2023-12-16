For bracketology insights around St. John's and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Preseason national championship odds: +6000

How St. John's ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-3 0-0 NR NR 110

St. John's best wins

St. John's notched its best win of the season on November 19 by securing a 91-82 victory over the Utah Utes, a top 50 team in the RPI. Daniss Jenkins, as the leading scorer in the victory over Utah, compiled 19 points, while Jordan Dingle was second on the team with 18.

Next best wins

79-73 on the road over West Virginia (No. 202/RPI) on December 1

77-55 at home over Fordham (No. 249/RPI) on December 16

90-74 at home over Stony Brook (No. 255/RPI) on November 7

53-52 over North Texas (No. 275/RPI) on November 16

85-50 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 317/RPI) on December 6

St. John's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Based on the RPI, St. John's has one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in the nation.

According to the RPI, the Red Storm have two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 27th-most in Division 1.

The Red Storm have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country according to the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, St. John's has been given the 111th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Red Storm's upcoming schedule features 11 games against teams with worse records and 18 games against teams with records above .500.

St. John's has 20 games remaining this season, including five contests versus Top 25 teams.

St. John's next game

Matchup: St. John's Red Storm vs. Xavier Musketeers

St. John's Red Storm vs. Xavier Musketeers Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

