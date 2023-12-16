The St. John's Red Storm (5-2) will play the Fordham Rams (4-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available via Fox Sports 1.

St. John's vs. Fordham Game Information

St. John's Players to Watch

  • Joel Soriano: 17.3 PTS, 10.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.0 BLK
  • Chris Ledlum: 10.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Daniss Jenkins: 11.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jordan Dingle: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Glenn Taylor Jr.: 6.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Fordham Players to Watch

St. John's vs. Fordham Stat Comparison

St. John's Rank St. John's AVG Fordham AVG Fordham Rank
92nd 79.7 Points Scored 72.6 232nd
197th 71.9 Points Allowed 65.3 67th
33rd 38.3 Rebounds 35.7 87th
3rd 15.1 Off. Rebounds 11.4 45th
82nd 8.6 3pt Made 6.9 228th
54th 16.1 Assists 12.0 258th
222nd 12.6 Turnovers 14.4 328th

