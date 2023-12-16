St. John's vs. Fordham December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The St. John's Red Storm (5-2) will play the Fordham Rams (4-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available via Fox Sports 1.
St. John's vs. Fordham Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
St. John's Players to Watch
- Joel Soriano: 17.3 PTS, 10.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Chris Ledlum: 10.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Daniss Jenkins: 11.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jordan Dingle: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Glenn Taylor Jr.: 6.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Fordham Players to Watch
St. John's vs. Fordham Stat Comparison
|St. John's Rank
|St. John's AVG
|Fordham AVG
|Fordham Rank
|92nd
|79.7
|Points Scored
|72.6
|232nd
|197th
|71.9
|Points Allowed
|65.3
|67th
|33rd
|38.3
|Rebounds
|35.7
|87th
|3rd
|15.1
|Off. Rebounds
|11.4
|45th
|82nd
|8.6
|3pt Made
|6.9
|228th
|54th
|16.1
|Assists
|12.0
|258th
|222nd
|12.6
|Turnovers
|14.4
|328th
