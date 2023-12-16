The St. John's Red Storm (5-2) will play the Fordham Rams (4-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available via Fox Sports 1.

St. John's vs. Fordham Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

St. John's Players to Watch

Joel Soriano: 17.3 PTS, 10.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.0 BLK

17.3 PTS, 10.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.0 BLK Chris Ledlum: 10.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Daniss Jenkins: 11.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Jordan Dingle: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Glenn Taylor Jr.: 6.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Fordham Players to Watch

St. John's vs. Fordham Stat Comparison

St. John's Rank St. John's AVG Fordham AVG Fordham Rank 92nd 79.7 Points Scored 72.6 232nd 197th 71.9 Points Allowed 65.3 67th 33rd 38.3 Rebounds 35.7 87th 3rd 15.1 Off. Rebounds 11.4 45th 82nd 8.6 3pt Made 6.9 228th 54th 16.1 Assists 12.0 258th 222nd 12.6 Turnovers 14.4 328th

