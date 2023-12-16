The St. John's Red Storm (6-3) are double-digit, 13.5-point favorites against the Fordham Rams (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1. The matchup's over/under is set at 150.5.

St. John's vs. Fordham Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under St. John's -13.5 150.5

St. John's Betting Records & Stats

St. John's and its opponents have scored more than 150.5 points in six of nine games this season.

The average total in St. John's outings this year is 151.3, 0.8 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Red Storm's ATS record is 4-5-0 this season.

St. John's has been the favorite in seven games this season and won five (71.4%) of those contests.

The Red Storm are undefeated in three games this season when favored by -1000 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. John's has a 90.9% chance to win.

St. John's vs. Fordham Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total St. John's 6 66.7% 80.3 152.9 71 139.5 147.6 Fordham 4 57.1% 72.6 152.9 68.5 139.5 140.2

Additional St. John's Insights & Trends

The Red Storm score 11.8 more points per game (80.3) than the Rams give up (68.5).

St. John's has a 4-4 record against the spread and a 5-3 record overall when putting up more than 68.5 points.

St. John's vs. Fordham Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) St. John's 4-5-0 2-1 6-3-0 Fordham 2-5-0 0-0 5-2-0

St. John's vs. Fordham Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

St. John's Fordham 11-5 Home Record 18-2 3-8 Away Record 6-5 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 13-6-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.3 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-8-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

