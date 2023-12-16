If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Stony Brook and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Stony Brook's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Stony Brook ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 283

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stony Brook's best wins

In its signature win of the season, Stony Brook beat the Bryant Bulldogs in an 86-75 win on December 9. Tyler Stephenson-Moore was the leading scorer in the signature win over Bryant, recording 20 points with four rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

84-78 at home over Norfolk State (No. 201/RPI) on December 13

81-63 at home over Stonehill (No. 329/RPI) on December 6

55-48 at home over Rider (No. 344/RPI) on November 20

78-74 on the road over Army (No. 354/RPI) on December 17

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Stony Brook's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Based on the RPI, the Seawolves have five wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in Division 1.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Stony Brook has been given the 305th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

Of the Seawolves' 20 remaining games this season, 10 are against teams with worse records, and 11 are against teams with records above .500.

Stony Brook has 20 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Stony Brook's next game

Matchup: Michigan State Spartans vs. Stony Brook Seawolves

Michigan State Spartans vs. Stony Brook Seawolves Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV Channel: B1G+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Stony Brook games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.