What are Syracuse's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Preseason national championship odds: +12500

How Syracuse ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 0-1 NR NR 24

Syracuse's best wins

Syracuse captured its signature win of the season on December 17 by claiming an 83-63 victory over the Oregon Ducks, a top 50 team in the RPI. With 18 points, Judah Mintz was the top scorer versus Oregon. Second on the team was Quadir Copeland, with 15 points.

Next best wins

81-70 at home over Cornell (No. 68/RPI) on December 5

79-75 at home over Colgate (No. 109/RPI) on November 14

83-72 at home over New Hampshire (No. 110/RPI) on November 6

89-77 at home over Canisius (No. 126/RPI) on November 8

80-57 at home over LSU (No. 184/RPI) on November 28

Syracuse's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 1-0

Syracuse has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country based on the RPI (one).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Orange are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 33rd-most victories.

Syracuse has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

Syracuse has to deal with the 25th-toughest schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Glancing at the Orange's upcoming schedule, they have 15 games versus teams that are above .500 and 12 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Cuse's upcoming schedule includes six games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Syracuse's next game

Matchup: Syracuse Orange vs. Niagara Purple Eagles

Syracuse Orange vs. Niagara Purple Eagles Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 5:00 PM ET Location: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

