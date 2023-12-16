Will Tyler Pitlick find the back of the net when the New York Rangers square off against the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Tyler Pitlick score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Pitlick stats and insights

In one of 20 games this season, Pitlick scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has taken one shot and scored one goal.

Pitlick has zero points on the power play.

Pitlick's shooting percentage is 5.6%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 71 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 17.9 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Pitlick recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:55 Home W 5-1 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:35 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:09 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:03 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:39 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:03 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:02 Away W 4-3 11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 5:42 Home W 3-2 11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 8:54 Home L 5-1 11/25/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 11:54 Home W 7-4

Rangers vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.