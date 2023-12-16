Will Vincent Trocheck Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 16?
When the New York Rangers take on the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Vincent Trocheck light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Vincent Trocheck score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Trocheck stats and insights
- In five of 28 games this season, Trocheck has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not scored versus the Bruins this season in one game (three shots).
- He has four goals on the power play, and also six assists.
- He has a 9.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 71 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Trocheck recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|21:46
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/12/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|25:27
|Home
|L 7-3
|12/10/2023
|Kings
|3
|0
|3
|25:32
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:26
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|22:58
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/3/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|23:43
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Predators
|3
|1
|2
|19:15
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/29/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|19:41
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|21:09
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|2
|0
|2
|18:21
|Home
|W 7-4
Rangers vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
