The New York Rangers, Vincent Trocheck included, will face the Boston Bruins on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Trocheck available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Vincent Trocheck vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Trocheck Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Trocheck has averaged 20:39 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

Trocheck has scored a goal in five of 28 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Trocheck has a point in 15 games this season (out of 28), including multiple points seven times.

Trocheck has an assist in 12 of 28 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.

The implied probability is 63.6% that Trocheck goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Trocheck going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Trocheck Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 71 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.

The team's +20 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 28 Games 4 26 Points 2 6 Goals 0 20 Assists 2

