When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Wagner be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

Want to bet on Wagner's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Wagner ranks

Record NEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-6 0-0 NR NR 270

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wagner's best wins

Wagner's best win this season came against the Stony Brook Seawolves, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 255) in the RPI. Wagner secured the 60-59 win on the road on December 2. In the win over Stony Brook, Melvin Council Jr. dropped a team-best 13 points. Javier Esquerra Trelles chipped in 13 points.

Next best wins

64-51 at home over NJIT (No. 323/RPI) on November 25

62-59 on the road over Coppin State (No. 360/RPI) on December 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wagner's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-3

Based on the RPI, the Seahawks have three losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 26th-most in the country.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Wagner has been handed the 17th-easiest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Glancing at the Seahawks' upcoming schedule, they have two games versus teams that are above .500 and 10 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Of Wagner's 18 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Wagner's next game

Matchup: Wagner Seahawks vs. Gwynedd Mercy Griffins

Wagner Seahawks vs. Gwynedd Mercy Griffins Date/Time: Friday, December 22 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Spiro Sports Center in Staten Island, New York

Spiro Sports Center in Staten Island, New York TV Channel: NEC Front Row

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Wagner games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.