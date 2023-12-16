The Golden State Warriors (10-14) are 3.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a four-game home winning streak when they take on the Brooklyn Nets (13-11) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Chase Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-BA and YES.

Nets vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and YES

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Nets vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Warriors 117 - Nets 114

Nets vs Warriors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 3.5)

Nets (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Warriors (-3.0)

Warriors (-3.0) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



Under (234.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.8

The Warriors have had less success against the spread than the Nets this year, sporting an ATS record of 9-15-0, compared to the 17-7-0 mark of the Nets.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Golden State (2-7) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (22.2%) than Brooklyn (8-6) does as the underdog (57.1%).

Brooklyn and its opponents have exceeded the point total 50% of the time this season (12 out of 24). That's less often than Golden State and its opponents have (14 out of 24).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Warriors are 8-5, while the Nets are 5-10 as moneyline underdogs.

Nets Performance Insights

With 116.3 points scored per game and 114.3 points allowed, the Nets are 10th in the league on offense and 18th defensively.

On the glass, Brooklyn is best in the NBA in rebounds (47.7 per game). It is 17th in rebounds conceded (44.0 per game).

The Nets are 14th in the league in assists (25.9 per game) in 2023-24.

In 2023-24, Brooklyn is eighth in the NBA in turnovers committed (12.5 per game) and worst in turnovers forced (11.1).

Beyond the arc, the Nets are sixth in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (14.5). They are third-best in 3-point percentage at 38.5%.

