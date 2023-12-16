The New York Rangers' upcoming contest versus the Boston Bruins is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Will Cuylle find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Will Cuylle score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Cuylle stats and insights

Cuylle has scored in five of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Bruins this season in one game (one shot).

Cuylle has picked up one assist on the power play.

Cuylle's shooting percentage is 12.2%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 71 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.9 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Cuylle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:15 Home W 5-1 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:36 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 1 1 0 10:14 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:25 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:04 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 9:51 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 9:27 Away W 4-3 11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:08 Home W 3-2 11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:47 Home L 5-1 11/25/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:33 Home W 7-4

Rangers vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.