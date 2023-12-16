Will Will Cuylle Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 16?
The New York Rangers' upcoming contest versus the Boston Bruins is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Will Cuylle find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Will Cuylle score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Cuylle stats and insights
- Cuylle has scored in five of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Bruins this season in one game (one shot).
- Cuylle has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Cuylle's shooting percentage is 12.2%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 71 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.9 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Cuylle recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:15
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/12/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|9:36
|Home
|L 7-3
|12/10/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|10:14
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:25
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|12:04
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/3/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|9:51
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|9:27
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|8:08
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:47
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:33
|Home
|W 7-4
Rangers vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
