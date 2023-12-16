Can we expect Zachary Jones scoring a goal when the New York Rangers clash with the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Zachary Jones score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Jones stats and insights

  • Jones is yet to score through 13 games this season.
  • In one game against the Bruins this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Jones has no points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have conceded 71 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Jones recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:26 Home W 5-1
12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:23 Home L 7-3
11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:20 Home L 5-1
11/25/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 14:23 Home W 7-4
11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:26 Away W 3-1
11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:06 Away W 1-0
11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:22 Away L 6-3
11/18/2023 Devils 1 0 1 14:02 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:27 Home W 4-3 SO
11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:11 Home W 4-1

Rangers vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

