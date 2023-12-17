Allen Lazard will be up against the 12th-ranked passing defense in the league when his New York Jets take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Lazard has hauled in 20 balls (on 42 targets) for 290 yards (24.2 per game) and one score so far this year.

Lazard vs. the Dolphins

Lazard vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 1 GP / 61 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 61 REC YPG / REC TD Miami has given up 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Dolphins have surrendered a TD pass to 15 opposing players this year.

Miami has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

Lazard will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this week. The Dolphins allow 212.5 passing yards per game.

So far this year, the Dolphins have conceded 17 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 16th in league play.

Jets Player Previews

Allen Lazard Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 9.5 (-115)

Lazard Receiving Insights

Lazard, in four of 10 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Lazard has received 9.3% of his team's 450 passing attempts this season (42 targets).

He has picked up 6.9 yards per target (290 yards on 42 targets).

In one of 11 games this season, Lazard has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has scored one of his team's 13 offensive touchdowns this season (7.7%).

Lazard (two red zone targets) has been targeted 5.4% of the time in the red zone (37 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Lazard's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Falcons 12/3/2023 Week 13 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/19/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/12/2023 Week 10 5 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/6/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 3 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

