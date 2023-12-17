When Allen Lazard takes the field for the New York Jets in their Week 15 matchup versus the Miami Dolphins (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Allen Lazard score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Lazard has 20 catches on 42 targets for 290 yards and one score, with an average of 24.2 yards per game.

In one of 11 games this year, Lazard has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Allen Lazard Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 4 2 46 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 4 2 23 0 Week 3 Patriots 5 3 39 0 Week 4 Chiefs 3 3 61 1 Week 5 @Broncos 4 3 33 0 Week 6 Eagles 3 1 8 0 Week 8 @Giants 6 3 45 0 Week 9 Chargers 6 2 18 0 Week 10 @Raiders 5 1 17 0 Week 11 @Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 13 Falcons 1 0 0 0

