Searching for an updated view of the America East and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Vermont

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 23-6

8-4 | 23-6 Overall Rank: 151st

151st Strength of Schedule Rank: 130th

130th Last Game: L 73-51 vs Virginia Tech

Next Game

Opponent: @ Toledo

@ Toledo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. UMass-Lowell

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 20-6

7-4 | 20-6 Overall Rank: 190th

190th Strength of Schedule Rank: 332nd

332nd Last Game: L 57-54 vs Cent. Conn. St.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Boston University

@ Boston University Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. New Hampshire

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 18-10

7-4 | 18-10 Overall Rank: 202nd

202nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 297th

297th Last Game: W 75-62 vs Stonehill

Next Game

Opponent: @ Rhode Island

@ Rhode Island Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Maine

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 15-15

8-4 | 15-15 Overall Rank: 253rd

253rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 357th

357th Last Game: W 69-56 vs Cent. Conn. St.

Next Game

Opponent: @ UCF

@ UCF Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Bryant

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 12-17

7-6 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 256th

256th Strength of Schedule Rank: 243rd

243rd Last Game: W 101-93 vs Towson

Next Game

Opponent: Drexel

Drexel Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Friday, December 22

11:00 AM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Albany (NY)

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 14-16

6-5 | 14-16 Overall Rank: 260th

260th Strength of Schedule Rank: 333rd

333rd Last Game: L 71-52 vs Drexel

Next Game

Opponent: Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Binghamton

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 13-14

6-4 | 13-14 Overall Rank: 282nd

282nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 338th

338th Last Game: W 91-79 vs Le Moyne

Next Game

Opponent: Niagara

Niagara Game Time: 6:07 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

6:07 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. UMBC

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 5-25

5-8 | 5-25 Overall Rank: 341st

341st Strength of Schedule Rank: 358th

358th Last Game: L 66-60 vs Saint Peter's

Next Game

Opponent: @ Iowa

@ Iowa Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

9. NJIT

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 4-23

2-8 | 4-23 Overall Rank: 352nd

352nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 309th

309th Last Game: L 89-81 vs Niagara

Next Game