Who’s the Best Team in the America East? See our Weekly America East Power Rankings
Searching for an updated view of the America East and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.
America East Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Vermont
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 23-6
- Overall Rank: 151st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 130th
- Last Game: L 73-51 vs Virginia Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Toledo
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. UMass-Lowell
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 20-6
- Overall Rank: 190th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 332nd
- Last Game: L 57-54 vs Cent. Conn. St.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Boston University
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. New Hampshire
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 18-10
- Overall Rank: 202nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 297th
- Last Game: W 75-62 vs Stonehill
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Rhode Island
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Maine
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 15-15
- Overall Rank: 253rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 357th
- Last Game: W 69-56 vs Cent. Conn. St.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UCF
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Bryant
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 256th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 243rd
- Last Game: W 101-93 vs Towson
Next Game
- Opponent: Drexel
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Albany (NY)
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 14-16
- Overall Rank: 260th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 333rd
- Last Game: L 71-52 vs Drexel
Next Game
- Opponent: Sacred Heart
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Binghamton
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 13-14
- Overall Rank: 282nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 338th
- Last Game: W 91-79 vs Le Moyne
Next Game
- Opponent: Niagara
- Game Time: 6:07 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. UMBC
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 5-25
- Overall Rank: 341st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 358th
- Last Game: L 66-60 vs Saint Peter's
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Iowa
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
9. NJIT
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 4-23
- Overall Rank: 352nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 309th
- Last Game: L 89-81 vs Niagara
Next Game
- Opponent: Medgar Evers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
