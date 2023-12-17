Who’s the Best Team in the America East? See our Weekly Women's America East Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team is on top of the America East? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.
America East Power Rankings
1. Maine
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 22-7
- Overall Rank: 134th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 128th
- Last Game: L 78-71 vs JMU
Next Game
- Opponent: Duquesne
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
2. Vermont
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 21-8
- Overall Rank: 151st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 264th
- Last Game: W 77-61 vs Duquesne
Next Game
- Opponent: Sacred Heart
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20
3. Albany
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 24-4
- Overall Rank: 162nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 355th
- Last Game: W 77-38 vs Stonehill
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UMass
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
4. NJIT
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 252nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 360th
- Last Game: W 68-41 vs Saint Francis (PA)
Next Game
- Opponent: LIU
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
5. New Hampshire
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 12-15
- Overall Rank: 268th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 304th
- Last Game: L 53-52 vs Brown
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Saint Joseph's (PA)
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20
6. Bryant
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 12-15
- Overall Rank: 281st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 358th
- Last Game: W 93-20 vs Fisher
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Boston College
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
7. Binghamton
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 8-19
- Overall Rank: 318th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 357th
- Last Game: W 64-52 vs Coppin State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Army
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
8. UMBC
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 2-24
- Overall Rank: 337th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 277th
- Last Game: L 65-42 vs Morgan State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ American
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
9. UMass Lowell
- Current Record: 0-10 | Projected Record: 1-27
- Overall Rank: 346th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 302nd
- Last Game: L 58-52 vs Dartmouth
Next Game
- Opponent: Harvard
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
