Want to know which basketball team is on top of the America East? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

America East Power Rankings

1. Maine

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 22-7
  • Overall Rank: 134th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 128th
  • Last Game: L 78-71 vs JMU

Next Game

  • Opponent: Duquesne
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

2. Vermont

  • Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 21-8
  • Overall Rank: 151st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 264th
  • Last Game: W 77-61 vs Duquesne

Next Game

  • Opponent: Sacred Heart
  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20

3. Albany

  • Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 24-4
  • Overall Rank: 162nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 355th
  • Last Game: W 77-38 vs Stonehill

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ UMass
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

4. NJIT

  • Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 16-13
  • Overall Rank: 252nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 360th
  • Last Game: W 68-41 vs Saint Francis (PA)

Next Game

  • Opponent: LIU
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

5. New Hampshire

  • Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 12-15
  • Overall Rank: 268th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 304th
  • Last Game: L 53-52 vs Brown

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Saint Joseph's (PA)
  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20

6. Bryant

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 12-15
  • Overall Rank: 281st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 358th
  • Last Game: W 93-20 vs Fisher

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Boston College
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7. Binghamton

  • Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 8-19
  • Overall Rank: 318th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 357th
  • Last Game: W 64-52 vs Coppin State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Army
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

8. UMBC

  • Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 2-24
  • Overall Rank: 337th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 277th
  • Last Game: L 65-42 vs Morgan State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ American
  • Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

9. UMass Lowell

  • Current Record: 0-10 | Projected Record: 1-27
  • Overall Rank: 346th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 302nd
  • Last Game: L 58-52 vs Dartmouth

Next Game

  • Opponent: Harvard
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

