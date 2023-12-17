Sunday's game that pits the Stony Brook Seawolves (5-5) against the Army Black Knights (2-8) at Christl Arena has a projected final score of 70-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Stony Brook, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 1:00 PM on December 17.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Army vs. Stony Brook Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Army vs. Stony Brook Score Prediction

Prediction: Stony Brook 70, Army 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Army vs. Stony Brook

Computer Predicted Spread: Stony Brook (-5.2)

Stony Brook (-5.2) Computer Predicted Total: 135.2

Army has gone 5-4-0 against the spread, while Stony Brook's ATS record this season is 5-3-0. The Black Knights are 2-7-0 and the Seawolves are 6-2-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Army Performance Insights

The Black Knights average 60.5 points per game (358th in college basketball) while giving up 64.3 per contest (41st in college basketball). They have a -38 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

The 36.7 rebounds per game Army averages rank 187th in college basketball, and are three more than the 33.7 its opponents grab per outing.

Army knocks down 8 three-pointers per game (139th in college basketball), 1.5 more than its opponents (6.5).

The Black Knights average 82.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (346th in college basketball), and give up 88.1 points per 100 possessions (147th in college basketball).

Army and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Black Knights commit 11.7 per game (166th in college basketball) and force 11.5 (243rd in college basketball play).

