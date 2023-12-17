The Stony Brook Seawolves (5-5) travel to face the Army Black Knights (2-8) after losing four consecutive road games. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Army vs. Stony Brook Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Christl Arena in West Point, New York

Christl Arena in West Point, New York TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other Patriot League Games

Army Stats Insights

The Black Knights make 38.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points lower than the Seawolves have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

Army has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Seawolves are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Black Knights sit at 185th.

The Black Knights average 60.5 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 71.2 the Seawolves allow.

Army Home & Away Comparison

Army is scoring 61.2 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is averaging 60.0 points per contest.

The Black Knights surrender 61.4 points per game at home this year, compared to 68.5 in away games.

In home games, Army is averaging 1.5 fewer threes per game (7.8) than in road games (9.3). However, it sports a better three-point percentage at home (31.5%) compared to when playing on the road (28.0%).

Army Upcoming Schedule