Army vs. Stony Brook December 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Stony Brook Seawolves (2-5) play the Army Black Knights (1-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Christl Arena. This contest will begin at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Army vs. Stony Brook Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Army Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Army Players to Watch
- Josh Scovens: 9.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Charlie Peterson: 6.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ryan Curry: 9.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Blake Barker: 7.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Abe Johnson: 4.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Stony Brook Players to Watch
- Scovens: 9.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Peterson: 6.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Curry: 9.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Barker: 7.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Johnson: 4.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Army vs. Stony Brook Stat Comparison
|Army Rank
|Army AVG
|Stony Brook AVG
|Stony Brook Rank
|358th
|59.1
|Points Scored
|68.0
|302nd
|65th
|65.3
|Points Allowed
|70.9
|177th
|300th
|30.0
|Rebounds
|33.6
|167th
|219th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|158th
|164th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|7.3
|190th
|226th
|12.5
|Assists
|10.7
|321st
|164th
|11.6
|Turnovers
|9.7
|43rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.