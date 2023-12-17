The Stony Brook Seawolves (2-5) play the Army Black Knights (1-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Christl Arena. This contest will begin at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Army vs. Stony Brook Game Information

Army Players to Watch

Josh Scovens: 9.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Charlie Peterson: 6.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Ryan Curry: 9.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Blake Barker: 7.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Abe Johnson: 4.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Stony Brook Players to Watch

Army vs. Stony Brook Stat Comparison

Army Rank Army AVG Stony Brook AVG Stony Brook Rank 358th 59.1 Points Scored 68.0 302nd 65th 65.3 Points Allowed 70.9 177th 300th 30.0 Rebounds 33.6 167th 219th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 9.4 158th 164th 7.6 3pt Made 7.3 190th 226th 12.5 Assists 10.7 321st 164th 11.6 Turnovers 9.7 43rd

