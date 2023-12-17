The Stony Brook Seawolves (5-5) are favored (-3.5) to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Army Black Knights (2-8) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Christl Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The point total is 132.5 in the matchup.

Army vs. Stony Brook Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: West Point, New York

West Point, New York Venue: Christl Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Stony Brook -3.5 132.5

Black Knights Betting Records & Stats

Army has played three games this season that have gone over 132.5 combined points scored.

Army's games this season have had an average of 124.8 points, 7.7 fewer points than this game's point total.

Army is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

Army has been underdogs in five games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

This season, the Black Knights have been at least a +150 underdog on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Army has a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Army vs. Stony Brook Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Stony Brook 7 87.5% 72.7 133.2 71.2 135.5 140.9 Army 3 33.3% 60.5 133.2 64.3 135.5 135.6

Additional Army Insights & Trends

The Black Knights' 60.5 points per game are 10.7 fewer points than the 71.2 the Seawolves allow to opponents.

Army vs. Stony Brook Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Stony Brook 5-3-0 1-1 6-2-0 Army 5-4-0 4-1 2-7-0

Army vs. Stony Brook Home/Away Splits

Stony Brook Army 5-1 Home Record 2-3 0-4 Away Record 0-4 3-1-0 Home ATS Record 1-3-0 2-2-0 Away ATS Record 3-1-0 76.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.2 67.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.0 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-4-0 4-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-2-0

