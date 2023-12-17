Check out best bets as the Dallas Cowboys (10-3) will aim to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the Buffalo Bills (7-6) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Highmark Stadium.

When is Bills vs. Cowboys?

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

While BetMGM has the Bills winning by two, the model has the Cowboys taking home the victory, with a considerable margin between the two spreads (4.7 points). Take the Cowboys.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bills' implied win probability is 56.5%.

The Bills have won 60% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (6-4).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Buffalo has a 6-4 record (winning 60% of its games).

The Cowboys have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.

This season, Dallas has been at least a +110 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Other Week 15 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Dallas (+2)



Dallas (+2) The Bills are 5-8-0 against the spread this season.

In games this season when favored by 2 points or more, Buffalo has gone 4-6 against the spread.

The Cowboys have covered the spread nine times in 13 games with a set spread.

Dallas has not covered the spread when playing as at least 2-point underdogs (0-2).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (49)



Under (49) The two teams average a combined 10.2 more points per game, 59.2 (including the playoffs), than this game's over/under of 49 points.

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 36.7 points per game, 12.3 less than the over/under for this game.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Bills' 13 games with a set total.

In the Cowboys' 13 games with a set total, eight have hit the over (61.5%).

Josh Allen Passing Completions (Our pick: 24.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 13 265.2 25 28.8 10

Tony Pollard Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 13 61.2 5 21.9 0

