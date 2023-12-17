On Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, two excellent pass-catchers will be on display when Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills host CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys.

Want to place a bet on one of the best contributors in this contest between the Bills and the Cowboys? Keep reading for key facts and figures.

Stefon Diggs Touchdown Odds

Diggs Odds to Score First TD: +800

Diggs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +290

CeeDee Lamb Touchdown Odds

Lamb Odds to Score First TD: +750

Lamb Odds to Score Anytime TD: +260

More Bills Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Josh Allen 257.5 (-113) 33.5 (-113) - James Cook - 50.5 (-113) 22.5 (-113) Gabriel Davis - - 33.5 (-113) Stefon Diggs - - 66.5 (-113) Dalton Kincaid - - 43.5 (-113) Dawson Knox - - 18.5 (-113) Latavius Murray - 18.5 (-113) - Khalil Shakir - - 26.5 (-113)

More Cowboys Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Brandin Cooks - - 39.5 (-113) Michael Gallup - - 15.5 (-113) Dak Prescott 270.5 (-113) 13.5 (-113) - Tony Pollard - 53.5 (-113) 22.5 (-113) Rico Dowdle - 16.5 (-113) - CeeDee Lamb - - 86.5 (-113) Jalen Tolbert - - 11.5 (-113) Jake Ferguson - - 40.5 (-113)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.