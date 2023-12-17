The Dallas Cowboys (10-3) take a five-game winning streak into a meeting against the Buffalo Bills (7-6) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Highmark Stadium.

How to Watch Bills vs. Cowboys

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV: FOX

Bills Insights

The Bills average 8.9 more points per game (26.8) than the Cowboys surrender (17.9).

The Bills rack up 378.9 yards per game, 89 more yards than the 289.9 the Cowboys give up per outing.

This season, Buffalo runs for 16 more yards per game (122) than Dallas allows per contest (106).

This year, the Bills have turned the ball over 21 times, while the Cowboys have forced 21.

Bills Home Performance

In home games, the Bills put up 28.3 points per game and give up 16. That's more than they score overall (26.8), but less than they allow (18.8).

At home, the Bills accumulate 391.1 yards per game and concede 311.6. That's more than they gain overall (378.9), but less than they allow (321.9).

Buffalo's average yards passing at home (265.3) is higher than its overall average (256.9). And its average yards conceded at home (199) is lower than overall (207.9).

The Bills rack up 125.9 rushing yards per game at home (3.9 more than their overall average), and concede 112.6 at home (1.4 less than overall).

In home games, the Bills convert 46.9% of third downs and allow 38.4% to be converted by their opponent. That's less than they convert (48.8%) and allow (39.3%) overall.

Bills Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/19/2023 New York W 32-6 CBS 11/26/2023 at Philadelphia L 37-34 CBS 12/10/2023 at Kansas City W 20-17 CBS 12/17/2023 Dallas - FOX 12/23/2023 at Los Angeles - Peacock 12/31/2023 New England - CBS 1/7/2024 at Miami - -

