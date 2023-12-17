Bills vs. Cowboys: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 15
The Dallas Cowboys (10-3) are an underdog (by just 2 points) as they try to keep their five-game winning streak going in a matchup with the Buffalo Bills (7-6) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Highmark Stadium. This contest has an over/under of 50.5 points.
As the Bills ready for this matchup against the Cowboys, take a look at their recent betting trends and insights. As the Cowboys ready for this matchup against the Bills, here are their betting insights and trends.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bills vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Buffalo Moneyline
|Dallas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bills (-2)
|50.5
|-130
|+110
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Bills (-1.5)
|50.5
|-132
|+112
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 15 Odds
- Click here for Jets vs Dolphins
- Click here for Giants vs Saints
- Click here for Broncos vs Lions
- Click here for Falcons vs Panthers
- Click here for Bears vs Browns
Buffalo vs. Dallas Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bills vs. Cowboys Betting Insights
- Buffalo is 5-7-1 ATS this season.
- The Bills have an ATS record of 4-6 as 2-point favorites or greater.
- Buffalo games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (30.8%).
- Dallas has nine wins in 13 contests against the spread this year.
- The Cowboys have no wins ATS (0-2) as a 2-point underdog or more this year.
- Dallas has played 13 games this year, and eight of them have hit the over.
Bills Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Josh Allen
|263.5 (-115)
|-
|35.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|James Cook
|-
|-
|53.5 (-111)
|-
|23.5 (-118)
|-
|Gabriel Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|35.5 (-118)
|-
|Stefon Diggs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|69.5 (-118)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.