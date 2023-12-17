The Dallas Cowboys (10-3) are an underdog (by just 2 points) as they try to keep their five-game winning streak going in a matchup with the Buffalo Bills (7-6) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Highmark Stadium. This contest has an over/under of 50.5 points.

Bills vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Buffalo vs. Dallas Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV Info: FOX

FOX

Bills vs. Cowboys Betting Insights

Buffalo is 5-7-1 ATS this season.

The Bills have an ATS record of 4-6 as 2-point favorites or greater.

Buffalo games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (30.8%).

Dallas has nine wins in 13 contests against the spread this year.

The Cowboys have no wins ATS (0-2) as a 2-point underdog or more this year.

Dallas has played 13 games this year, and eight of them have hit the over.

Bills Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Josh Allen 263.5 (-115) - 35.5 (-115) - - - James Cook - - 53.5 (-111) - 23.5 (-118) - Gabriel Davis - - - - 35.5 (-118) - Stefon Diggs - - - - 69.5 (-118) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

