Sunday's game features the Coppin State Eagles (3-8) and the Binghamton Bearcats (2-8) squaring off at Binghamton University Events Center in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 63-61 win for Coppin State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 17.

The Bearcats are coming off of a 71-64 loss to Canisius in their most recent game on Friday.

Binghamton vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York

Binghamton vs. Coppin State Score Prediction

Prediction: Coppin State 63, Binghamton 61

Other America East Predictions

Binghamton Schedule Analysis

The Bearcats beat the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies in a 73-65 win on November 18. It was their signature win of the season.

The Bearcats have two losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 48th-most in Division 1.

Binghamton has tied for the second-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (six).

Binghamton Leaders

Jadyn Weltz: 10.4 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 46.0 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

10.4 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 46.0 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37) Ella Wanzer: 13.3 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (33-for-79)

13.3 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (33-for-79) Denai Bowman: 10.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.3 FG%

10.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.3 FG% Genevieve Coleman: 9.3 PTS, 51.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

9.3 PTS, 51.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Meghan Casey: 2.9 PTS, 34.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

Binghamton Performance Insights

The Bearcats have been outscored by 3.1 points per game (scoring 65.3 points per game to rank 200th in college basketball while allowing 68.4 per outing to rank 259th in college basketball) and have a -31 scoring differential overall.

