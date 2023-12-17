The Binghamton Bearcats (2-7) will meet the Coppin State Eagles (3-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Binghamton vs. Coppin State Game Information

Binghamton Players to Watch

Jadyn Weltz: 10.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Denai Bowman: 10.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Ella Wanzer: 12.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Genevieve Coleman: 9.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Meghan Casey: 3.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Coppin State Players to Watch

