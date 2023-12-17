The Binghamton Bearcats (2-8) take a six-game losing streak into a home matchup versus the Coppin State Eagles (3-8), who have lost five straight. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Binghamton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York

Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York TV: ESPN+

Binghamton vs. Coppin State Scoring Comparison

The Eagles put up an average of 53.1 points per game, 15.3 fewer points than the 68.4 the Bearcats give up to opponents.

Coppin State has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 68.4 points.

The Bearcats score only 2.8 more points per game (65.3) than the Eagles allow (62.5).

Binghamton has a 2-4 record when putting up more than 62.5 points.

When Coppin State allows fewer than 65.3 points, it is 2-3.

The Bearcats are making 43.1% of their shots from the field, just 1.3% higher than the Eagles allow to opponents (41.8%).

The Eagles make 33.2% of their shots from the field, 13.6% lower than the Bearcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Binghamton Leaders

Jadyn Weltz: 10.4 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 46.0 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

10.4 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 46.0 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37) Ella Wanzer: 13.3 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (33-for-79)

13.3 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (33-for-79) Denai Bowman: 10.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.3 FG%

10.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.3 FG% Genevieve Coleman: 9.3 PTS, 51.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

9.3 PTS, 51.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Meghan Casey: 2.9 PTS, 34.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

Binghamton Schedule