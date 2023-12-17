Pac-12 Games Today: How to Watch Pac-12 Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Bowl Season
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
With the regular season behind us, it's time for bowl season and the College Football Playoff. The postseason slate includes eight games that feature teams from the Pac-12. To make sure you catch all of the action, review the piece below for info on how to watch.
Pac-12 Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|UCLA Bruins at Boise State Broncos
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
|California Golden Bears at Texas Tech Red Raiders
|9:15 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Utah Utes at Northwestern Wildcats
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 23
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
|Louisville Cardinals at USC Trojans
|8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
|Arizona Wildcats at Oklahoma Sooners
|9:15 PM ET, Thursday, December 28
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Oregon State Beavers at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
|2:00 PM ET, Friday, December 29
|CBS (Live stream on Fubo)
|Liberty Flames at Oregon Ducks
|1:00 PM ET, Monday, January 1
|ESPN
|Texas Longhorns at Washington Huskies
|8:45 PM ET, Monday, January 1
|ESPN
