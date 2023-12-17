Pac-12 Games Today: How to Watch Pac-12 Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Bowl Season
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
With the regular season in the rearview mirror, it's time for bowl season and the College Football Playoff. The postseason schedule includes eight games that feature teams from the Pac-12. To ensure you catch all of the action, see the article below for details on how to watch.
Pac-12 Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|UCLA Bruins at Boise State Broncos
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
|California Golden Bears at Texas Tech Red Raiders
|9:15 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Utah Utes at Northwestern Wildcats
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 23
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
|Louisville Cardinals at USC Trojans
|8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
|Arizona Wildcats at Oklahoma Sooners
|9:15 PM ET, Thursday, December 28
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Oregon State Beavers at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
|2:00 PM ET, Friday, December 29
|CBS (Live stream on Fubo)
|Liberty Flames at Oregon Ducks
|1:00 PM ET, Monday, January 1
|ESPN
|Texas Longhorns at Washington Huskies
|8:45 PM ET, Monday, January 1
|ESPN
