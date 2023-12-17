Breece Hall was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Jets have a game against the Miami Dolphins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. If you're looking for Hall's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Looking at season stats, Hall has rushed for 625 yards on 147 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 4.3 yards per carry, and has 52 catches (66 targets) for 435 yards.

Breece Hall Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Jets.

Week 15 Injury Reports

Jets vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Hall 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 147 625 2 4.3 66 52 435 3

Hall Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bills 10 127 0 1 20 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 4 9 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Patriots 12 18 0 1 9 0 Week 4 Chiefs 6 56 0 3 13 0 Week 5 @Broncos 22 177 1 3 17 0 Week 6 Eagles 12 39 1 5 54 0 Week 8 @Giants 12 17 0 6 76 1 Week 9 Chargers 16 50 0 4 10 0 Week 10 @Raiders 13 28 0 3 47 0 Week 11 @Bills 10 23 0 5 50 1 Week 12 Dolphins 7 25 0 7 24 0 Week 13 Falcons 13 16 0 6 29 0 Week 14 Texans 10 40 0 8 86 1

