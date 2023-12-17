Will Breece Hall Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Breece Hall was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Jets have a game against the Miami Dolphins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. If you're looking for Hall's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Rep Breece Hall and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Looking at season stats, Hall has rushed for 625 yards on 147 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 4.3 yards per carry, and has 52 catches (66 targets) for 435 yards.
Keep an eye on Hall's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Breece Hall Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Jets.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 15 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Adam Thielen
- Click Here for Josh Jacobs
- Click Here for Kenny Pickett
- Click Here for Will Mallory
- Click Here for Gerald Everett
Jets vs. Dolphins Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Hall 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|147
|625
|2
|4.3
|66
|52
|435
|3
Hall Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|10
|127
|0
|1
|20
|0
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|4
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Patriots
|12
|18
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|6
|56
|0
|3
|13
|0
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|22
|177
|1
|3
|17
|0
|Week 6
|Eagles
|12
|39
|1
|5
|54
|0
|Week 8
|@Giants
|12
|17
|0
|6
|76
|1
|Week 9
|Chargers
|16
|50
|0
|4
|10
|0
|Week 10
|@Raiders
|13
|28
|0
|3
|47
|0
|Week 11
|@Bills
|10
|23
|0
|5
|50
|1
|Week 12
|Dolphins
|7
|25
|0
|7
|24
|0
|Week 13
|Falcons
|13
|16
|0
|6
|29
|0
|Week 14
|Texans
|10
|40
|0
|8
|86
|1
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.