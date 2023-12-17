New York Jets running back Breece Hall has a tough matchup in Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are giving up the seventh-fewest rushing yards in the league, 95.5 per game.

Hall has accumulated a team-best 625 yards rushing on 147 attempts (48.1 ypg), with two rushing scores. As a pass-catcher, Hall has contributed 52 catches for 435 yards (33.5 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Hall vs. the Dolphins

Hall vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 2 GP / 61 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 61 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Dolphins have let one opposing rusher to put up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

11 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Miami this year.

The Dolphins have let two opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The Dolphins yield 95.5 rushing yards per game, the NFL's seventh-ranked run defense this season.

Opponents of the Dolphins have scored 13 touchdowns on the ground (one per game). The Dolphins' defense is 20th in the NFL in that category.

Breece Hall Rushing Props vs. the Dolphins

Rushing Yards: 43.5 (-118)

Hall Rushing Insights

Hall has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in three games (23.1%) out of 13 opportunities.

The Jets have passed 61.9% of the time and run 38.1% this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 147 of his team's 277 total rushing attempts this season (53.1%).

Hall has a rushing touchdown in two games this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 38.5% of his team's 13 offensive touchdowns this season (five).

He has 14 carries in the red zone (46.7% of his team's 30 red zone rushes).

Breece Hall Receiving Props vs the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 27.5 (-111)

Hall Receiving Insights

In 10 of 12 games this year, Hall has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hall has 14.7% of his team's target share (66 targets on 450 passing attempts).

He is averaging 6.6 yards per target (99th in league play), picking up 435 yards on 66 passes thrown his way.

Hall has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 13 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Hall (three red zone targets) has been targeted 8.1% of the time in the red zone (37 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Hall's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Texans 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 9 TAR / 8 REC / 86 YDS / 1 TD vs. Falcons 12/3/2023 Week 13 13 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 8 TAR / 6 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/24/2023 Week 12 7 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 9 TAR / 7 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/19/2023 Week 11 10 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 50 YDS / 1 TD at Raiders 11/12/2023 Week 10 13 ATT / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs

