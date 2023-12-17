In the Week 15 game between the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Breece Hall hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Breece Hall score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)

Hall has rushed for a team-high 625 yards on 147 carries (48.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns.

Hall also has 52 catches for 435 yards (33.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

Hall has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season (out of 13).

He has a touchdown catch in three of 13 games this season, but no games with more than one.

Breece Hall Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bills 10 127 0 1 20 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 4 9 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Patriots 12 18 0 1 9 0 Week 4 Chiefs 6 56 0 3 13 0 Week 5 @Broncos 22 177 1 3 17 0 Week 6 Eagles 12 39 1 5 54 0 Week 8 @Giants 12 17 0 6 76 1 Week 9 Chargers 16 50 0 4 10 0 Week 10 @Raiders 13 28 0 3 47 0 Week 11 @Bills 10 23 0 5 50 1 Week 12 Dolphins 7 25 0 7 24 0 Week 13 Falcons 13 16 0 6 29 0 Week 14 Texans 10 40 0 8 86 1

