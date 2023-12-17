New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bronx County Today - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Bronx County, New York. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Bronx County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
All Hallows High School at St. Edmund Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 17
- Location: Brooklyn, NY
- Conference: CHSAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
