Sunday's contest features the Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2) and the Colgate Raiders (6-4) clashing at State Farm Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-61 win for heavily favored Illinois according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 17.

There is no line set for the game.

Colgate vs. Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

Colgate vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 78, Colgate 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Colgate vs. Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Illinois (-17.3)

Illinois (-17.3) Computer Predicted Total: 139.2

Illinois has a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to Colgate, who is 5-4-0 ATS. A total of three out of the Fighting Illini's games this season have gone over the point total, and two of the Raiders' games have gone over.

Colgate Performance Insights

The Raiders' +75 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.4 points per game (259th in college basketball) while giving up 63.9 per outing (35th in college basketball).

Colgate is 143rd in college basketball at 37.6 rebounds per game. That's 4.8 more than the 32.8 its opponents average.

Colgate connects on 8.8 three-pointers per game (78th in college basketball) at a 36.8% rate (68th in college basketball), compared to the 7.5 per game its opponents make, at a 31.1% rate.

Colgate and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Raiders commit 11.1 per game (113th in college basketball) and force 11.5 (243rd in college basketball).

