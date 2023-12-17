The No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2) will be attempting to continue a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Colgate Raiders (6-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at State Farm Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Colgate vs. Illinois Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other Patriot League Games

Colgate Stats Insights

  • The Raiders have shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points greater than the 36.6% shooting opponents of the Fighting Illini have averaged.
  • Colgate has put together a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 36.6% from the field.
  • The Raiders are the 142nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini sit at 79th.
  • The Raiders average 6.4 more points per game (71.4) than the Fighting Illini allow their opponents to score (65.0).
  • Colgate is 4-2 when it scores more than 65.0 points.

Colgate Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Colgate scored 6.3 more points per game at home (81.5) than away (75.2).
  • The Raiders gave up more points at home (68.8 per game) than on the road (68.7) last season.
  • At home, Colgate sunk 8.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (7.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (40.1%) than on the road (41.1%).

Colgate Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Arizona L 82-55 McKale Center
12/6/2023 NVU-Lyndon W 115-37 Cotterell Court
12/9/2023 @ Vermont W 77-71 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
12/17/2023 @ Illinois - State Farm Center
12/21/2023 @ Iona - Hynes Athletic Center
12/30/2023 @ Cornell - Newman Arena

