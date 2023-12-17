How to Watch Colgate vs. Illinois on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2) will be attempting to continue a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Colgate Raiders (6-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at State Farm Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Colgate vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
How to Watch Other Patriot League Games
Colgate Stats Insights
- The Raiders have shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points greater than the 36.6% shooting opponents of the Fighting Illini have averaged.
- Colgate has put together a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 36.6% from the field.
- The Raiders are the 142nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini sit at 79th.
- The Raiders average 6.4 more points per game (71.4) than the Fighting Illini allow their opponents to score (65.0).
- Colgate is 4-2 when it scores more than 65.0 points.
Colgate Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Colgate scored 6.3 more points per game at home (81.5) than away (75.2).
- The Raiders gave up more points at home (68.8 per game) than on the road (68.7) last season.
- At home, Colgate sunk 8.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (7.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (40.1%) than on the road (41.1%).
Colgate Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Arizona
|L 82-55
|McKale Center
|12/6/2023
|NVU-Lyndon
|W 115-37
|Cotterell Court
|12/9/2023
|@ Vermont
|W 77-71
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|12/17/2023
|@ Illinois
|-
|State Farm Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Iona
|-
|Hynes Athletic Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Cornell
|-
|Newman Arena
