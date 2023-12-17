The No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2) will be attempting to continue a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Colgate Raiders (6-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at State Farm Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Colgate vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

How to Watch Other Patriot League Games

Colgate Stats Insights

The Raiders have shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points greater than the 36.6% shooting opponents of the Fighting Illini have averaged.

Colgate has put together a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 36.6% from the field.

The Raiders are the 142nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini sit at 79th.

The Raiders average 6.4 more points per game (71.4) than the Fighting Illini allow their opponents to score (65.0).

Colgate is 4-2 when it scores more than 65.0 points.

Colgate Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Colgate scored 6.3 more points per game at home (81.5) than away (75.2).

The Raiders gave up more points at home (68.8 per game) than on the road (68.7) last season.

At home, Colgate sunk 8.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (7.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (40.1%) than on the road (41.1%).

Colgate Upcoming Schedule