The Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) will play the Colgate Raiders (4-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. This contest is available via BTN.

Colgate vs. Illinois Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: BTN

Colgate Players to Watch

Terrence Shannon Jr.: 20 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

20 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Quincy Guerrier: 6.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK

6.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK Marcus Domask: 9.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Dain Dainja: 9.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Ty Rodgers: 7.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

Illinois Players to Watch

Shannon: 20 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

20 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Guerrier: 6.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK

6.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK Domask: 9.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Dainja: 9.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Rodgers: 7.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

Colgate vs. Illinois Stat Comparison

Illinois Rank Illinois AVG Colgate AVG Colgate Rank 122nd 77.6 Points Scored 65.3 329th 7th 58.6 Points Allowed 66.4 84th 1st 45.3 Rebounds 34.5 133rd 33rd 11.9 Off. Rebounds 7 321st 105th 8.3 3pt Made 8.1 120th 193rd 13 Assists 14.3 126th 239th 12.7 Turnovers 12.4 214th

