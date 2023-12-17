The No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2) are heavily favored (by 16.5 points) to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the Colgate Raiders (6-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The over/under is 145.5 in the matchup.

Colgate vs. Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Illinois -16.5 145.5

Raiders Betting Records & Stats

Colgate's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 145.5 points in three of nine outings.

The average total for Colgate's games this season is 135.3 points, 10.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Colgate has gone 5-4-0 ATS this season.

Colgate has been an underdog in three games this season and has come away with the win one time (33.3%) in those contests.

The Raiders have played as an underdog of +1000 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Colgate has a 9.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Colgate vs. Illinois Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Illinois 4 50% 80.0 151.4 65.0 128.9 145.8 Colgate 3 33.3% 71.4 151.4 63.9 128.9 144.3

Additional Colgate Insights & Trends

The Raiders average 6.4 more points per game (71.4) than the Fighting Illini allow their opponents to score (65.0).

Colgate has put together a 3-2 ATS record and a 4-2 overall record in games it scores more than 65.0 points.

Colgate vs. Illinois Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Illinois 3-5-0 2-3 3-5-0 Colgate 5-4-0 0-1 2-7-0

Colgate vs. Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Illinois Colgate 15-2 Home Record 14-2 3-7 Away Record 11-4 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 77.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5 70.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

