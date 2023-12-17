Will Dalton Kincaid Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Dalton Kincaid was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Buffalo Bills' Week 15 game against the Dallas Cowboys (at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday). All of Kincaid's stats can be found on this page.
In the passing game, Kincaid has been targeted 72 times, with season stats of 495 yards on 61 receptions (8.1 per catch) and two TDs.
Dalton Kincaid Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Wrist
- The Bills have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Justin Shorter (FP/hamstring): 0 Rec
Bills vs. Cowboys Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Kincaid 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|72
|61
|495
|244
|2
|8.1
Kincaid Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|4
|4
|26
|0
|Week 2
|Raiders
|6
|5
|43
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|2
|2
|3
|0
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|5
|4
|27
|0
|Week 5
|Jaguars
|2
|2
|19
|0
|Week 7
|@Patriots
|8
|8
|75
|0
|Week 8
|Buccaneers
|7
|5
|65
|1
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|11
|10
|81
|0
|Week 10
|Broncos
|6
|5
|51
|1
|Week 11
|Jets
|7
|6
|46
|0
|Week 12
|@Eagles
|6
|5
|38
|0
|Week 14
|@Chiefs
|8
|5
|21
|0
