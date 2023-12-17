Will Dalton Kincaid score a touchdown when the Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys meet in Week 15 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Kincaid will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Dalton Kincaid score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a TD)

Kincaid has put up 495 yards receiving (on 61 catches) and two TDs. He has been targeted 72 times, and posts 41.3 yards per game.

Kincaid has reeled in two touchdown catches this season in 12 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Dalton Kincaid Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 4 26 0 Week 2 Raiders 6 5 43 0 Week 3 @Commanders 2 2 3 0 Week 4 Dolphins 5 4 27 0 Week 5 Jaguars 2 2 19 0 Week 7 @Patriots 8 8 75 0 Week 8 Buccaneers 7 5 65 1 Week 9 @Bengals 11 10 81 0 Week 10 Broncos 6 5 51 1 Week 11 Jets 7 6 46 0 Week 12 @Eagles 6 5 38 0 Week 14 @Chiefs 8 5 21 0

Rep Dalton Kincaid with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.