New York Jets running back Dalvin Cook has a tough matchup in Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are allowing the seventh-fewest rushing yards in the league, 95.5 per game.

Cook has racked up 66 rushing attempts for 210 yards, good for 16.2 rushing yards per game. Cook has also grabbed 14 passes for 72 yards (5.5 ypg).

Cook vs. the Dolphins

Cook vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 2 GP / 39.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 39.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD One opposing rusher has recorded 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Dolphins during the 2023 season.

Miami has allowed one or more rushing TDs to 11 opposing players this year.

The Dolphins have given up two or more rushing TDs to two opposing rushers this season.

The rush defense of the Dolphins is giving up 95.5 yards per contest on the ground this season, which ranks seventh in the NFL.

So far this season, the Dolphins have given up 13 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks 20th in the NFL.

Dalvin Cook Rushing Props vs. the Dolphins

Rushing Yards: 16.5 (-115)

Cook Rushing Insights

Cook has out-gained the rushing yards prop bet total set for him twice in 10 opportunities this season.

The Jets have passed 61.9% of the time and run 38.1% this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 23.8% of his team's 277 rushing attempts this season (66).

In 13 games this year, Cook has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has eight red zone carries for 26.7% of the team share (his team runs on 44.8% of its plays in the red zone).

Dalvin Cook Receiving Props vs the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 3.5 (-125)

Cook Receiving Insights

In three of seven games this season, Cook has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Cook has 4.2% of his team's target share (19 targets on 450 passing attempts).

He has averaged 3.8 yards per target (72 yards on 19 targets).

Having played 13 games this season, Cook has not tallied a TD reception.

Cook's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Texans 12/10/2023 Week 14 7 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / -5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 12/3/2023 Week 13 9 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/24/2023 Week 12 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

