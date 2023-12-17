The New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins are slated to square off in a Week 15 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Dalvin Cook score a touchdown in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.

Will Dalvin Cook score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

So far this year Cook has run for 210 yards on 66 carries (16.2 ypg).

Cook has also tacked on 14 catches for 72 yards (5.5 per game).

Cook has not scored a rushing touchdown in 13 games.

Dalvin Cook Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bills 13 33 0 3 26 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 4 7 0 1 5 0 Week 3 Patriots 8 18 0 3 11 0 Week 4 Chiefs 5 16 0 1 2 0 Week 5 @Broncos 6 23 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Eagles 3 12 0 1 2 0 Week 8 @Giants 2 5 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Chargers 2 7 0 1 1 0 Week 10 @Raiders 4 26 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Bills 2 13 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Dolphins 1 2 0 2 19 0 Week 13 Falcons 9 35 0 1 11 0 Week 14 Texans 7 13 0 1 -5 0

