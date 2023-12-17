The New York Giants and the New Orleans Saints are scheduled to play in a Week 15 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Daniel Bellinger hit paydirt in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.

Will Daniel Bellinger score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Bellinger has tacked on 15 grabs for 160 yards this season. He has been targeted 17 times.

Bellinger does not have a TD reception this season in 10 games.

Daniel Bellinger Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 1 1 1 0 Week 3 @49ers 1 1 8 0 Week 4 Seahawks 1 1 6 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 1 1 7 0 Week 8 Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Raiders 3 3 43 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 3 2 34 0 Week 11 @Commanders 3 3 38 0 Week 12 Patriots 1 1 8 0 Week 14 Packers 2 2 15 0

